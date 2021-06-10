Advisory Research Inc. Buys 94,311 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 425.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cambium Networks worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMBM stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,051,438 shares of company stock worth $95,049,167. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

