Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Winmark worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 76,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $196.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $202.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.10.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

