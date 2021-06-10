Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,386 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $28,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,003,759 shares of company stock worth $13,243,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

