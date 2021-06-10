Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.