Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Barings BDC worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.