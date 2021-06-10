Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 253.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of AxoGen worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $800.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. Research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

