Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,754 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 325,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

