Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares in the company, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,063 shares of company stock worth $37,420,661. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

