Advisory Research Inc. Increases Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,297 shares of company stock valued at $22,695,261 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

