Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

