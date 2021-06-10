Advisory Research Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

