Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

