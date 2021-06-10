Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $101.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.64.

