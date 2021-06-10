Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of BlackLine worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ BL opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,013 shares of company stock worth $20,511,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.