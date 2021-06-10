Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,436 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

