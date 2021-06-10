Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

