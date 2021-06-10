Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.84% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

