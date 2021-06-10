Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of GrafTech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.