Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 25,397 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of eXp World worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 432.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in eXp World by 104.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 91.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 122,667 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock worth $20,943,950 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

