Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 231,486 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 2.09% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,488,000.

NAAC opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

