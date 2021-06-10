Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in RH by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RH by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in RH by 33.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.63.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.