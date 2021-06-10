Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

AVGO stock opened at $463.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

