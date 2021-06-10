Advisory Research Inc. Sells 27,592 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,592 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Yalla Group worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of YALA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -963.00. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

