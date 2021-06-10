Advisory Research Inc. Sells 29,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

