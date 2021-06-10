Advisory Research Inc. Sells 31,596 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.