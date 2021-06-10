Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,472 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vicor worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $63.68 and a one year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,790 shares of company stock worth $540,922. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.