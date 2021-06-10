Advisory Research Inc. Trims Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

