Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce sales of $26.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the lowest is $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

AERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

