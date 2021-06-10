Aeron 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,589.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 97.8% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $36,022.58 and $156,589.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00849011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.19 or 0.08520129 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.