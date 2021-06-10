Aeternity (AE) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.31 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $54.12 million and $8.31 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00338806 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,062,965 coins and its circulating supply is 338,242,022 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.