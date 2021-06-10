Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 30,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,084,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

