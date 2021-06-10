Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

