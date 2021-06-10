Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,316,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Aflac by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

