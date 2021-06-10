Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,980 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Agilysys worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $49,191,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 161.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

