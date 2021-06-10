Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,483. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

