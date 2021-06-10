AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get AGM Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.