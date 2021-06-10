AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Jun 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jun 21 dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

