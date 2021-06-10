Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,862 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

