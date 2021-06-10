Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $338.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

