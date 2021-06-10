Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock worth $282,589,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

