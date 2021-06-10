Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

