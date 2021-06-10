Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 3,748 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,506,000.

IRTC stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

