Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

