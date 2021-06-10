Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

