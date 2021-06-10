Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

