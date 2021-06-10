Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

