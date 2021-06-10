Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

