AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,889,400 shares.

The company has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

