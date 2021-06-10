Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.83. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 25,419 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40. The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

