Aion (AION) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $90.29 million and $4.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,185.10 or 1.00006093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00034538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00376474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00459444 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.25 or 0.00885094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

